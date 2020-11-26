Data shows lack of Muslim representation in state governments

Bihar Assembly ratifies 126th Constitution Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar recently took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term. However, there is no Muslim representative in his 15-member cabinet.

Irrespective of the ruling party in the State, Muslims held many important ministries and posts in the Bihar government since 1952. In the past, they have presided over both the legislative assembly and legislative council.

However, at present, there is no Muslim representative in the Bihar cabinet.

Muslim representation in non-NDA party ruled states

The lack of Muslim representation can be seen even in the States where non-NDA parties are in power.

In West Bengal, there are only seven Muslims in the cabinet of 48 members i.e., around 14 percent whereas, the percentage of Muslim population in the State is 27.01.

In Kerala where LDF is in power, out of 20 cabinet members, only two are Muslims i.e., 10 percent. The percentage of Muslims in the State is 26.56.

Muslim representation in BJP-ruled states

Among BJP-ruled states, only Uttar Pradesh has a Muslim minister.

In the entire country, there is only one Muslim BJP MLA, Aminul Haque Laskar. He was elected from Sonia, Assam.

10 State with largest Muslim population

The total strength of the Council of Ministers in the top 10 states where 80 percent of Muslims reside is 281. Out of it, only 16 are Muslims i.e., around 5.7 percent.

Out of these 10, four states viz., Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar have no Muslim representative in the governments.

As per an Indian Express report, the following is the list of the top 10 states with largest Muslim population.

StatesPercentage of Muslims in State populationNumber of Muslim members in State cabinet/ Total cabinet strengthParty in power
Uttar Pradesh19.261/54BJP
West Bengal 27.017/48TMC
Bihar16.870/14 JDU-BJP
Maharashtra 11.544/43MVA
Assam34.220/18BJP
Kerala26.562/20LDF
Karnataka12.920/28BJP
Rajasthan9.071/22INC
Gujarat9.670/23BJP
Jharkhand14.531/11JMM

In the entire country, there are 233 Muslim MLAs. Party-wise, Congress has the highest number of Muslim MLAs i.e., 76.

PartyNumber of Muslim MLAs
Congress76
TMC32
Left19
SP18
IUML17
AIMIM14
AIUDF12
BJP1
Shiv Sena1
Others43
Total233

