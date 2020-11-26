Data shows lack of Muslim representation in state governments

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar recently took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term. However, there is no Muslim representative in his 15-member cabinet.

Irrespective of the ruling party in the State, Muslims held many important ministries and posts in the Bihar government since 1952. In the past, they have presided over both the legislative assembly and legislative council.

However, at present, there is no Muslim representative in the Bihar cabinet.

Muslim representation in non-NDA party ruled states

The lack of Muslim representation can be seen even in the States where non-NDA parties are in power.

In West Bengal, there are only seven Muslims in the cabinet of 48 members i.e., around 14 percent whereas, the percentage of Muslim population in the State is 27.01.

In Kerala where LDF is in power, out of 20 cabinet members, only two are Muslims i.e., 10 percent. The percentage of Muslims in the State is 26.56.

Muslim representation in BJP-ruled states

Among BJP-ruled states, only Uttar Pradesh has a Muslim minister.

In the entire country, there is only one Muslim BJP MLA, Aminul Haque Laskar. He was elected from Sonia, Assam.

10 State with largest Muslim population

The total strength of the Council of Ministers in the top 10 states where 80 percent of Muslims reside is 281. Out of it, only 16 are Muslims i.e., around 5.7 percent.

Out of these 10, four states viz., Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar have no Muslim representative in the governments.

As per an Indian Express report, the following is the list of the top 10 states with largest Muslim population.

States Percentage of Muslims in State population Number of Muslim members in State cabinet/ Total cabinet strength Party in power Uttar Pradesh 19.26 1/54 BJP West Bengal 27.01 7/48 TMC Bihar 16.87 0/14 JDU-BJP Maharashtra 11.54 4/43 MVA Assam 34.22 0/18 BJP Kerala 26.56 2/20 LDF Karnataka 12.92 0/28 BJP Rajasthan 9.07 1/22 INC Gujarat 9.67 0/23 BJP Jharkhand 14.53 1/11 JMM

In the entire country, there are 233 Muslim MLAs. Party-wise, Congress has the highest number of Muslim MLAs i.e., 76.

Party Number of Muslim MLAs Congress 76 TMC 32 Left 19 SP 18 IUML 17 AIMIM 14 AIUDF 12 BJP 1 Shiv Sena 1 Others 43 Total 233