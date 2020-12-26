Date of CBSE board exam 2021 to be announced on December 31

New Delhi: The exam dates for Central Board of School Education (CBSE) board exams 2021 will be announced by the union minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 31 at 6 pm.

Pokhriyal said in a tweet on Saturday evening, “Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned.”

Ramesh Pokhriyal had interacted with students live on December 10 and answered questions about various concerns regarding the conduct of upcoming board exams.

On December 22, while interacting with teachers in a webinar, the education minister had announced that board examinations will not be held till February 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic and the dates will be announced after considering the situation. He also said that the dates will be announced much before so that the students get enough time to prepare for their examination.

“In January, practical exams would begin and normally the exams would be conducted from mid-February to mid-March. Based on the present conditions, I can say holding exams will not be possible in the months of January or February. That we have decided. However, after this period, we will hold consultations and take a final decision,” the minister had said.