Dates for CBSE board exams announced; check details

New Delh: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 board examinations will be starting from May 4, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday.

The exams will be concluded by June 10 and the results will be announced on July 15, said the union minister.

“The schools will be allowed to conduct the practical/project/internal assessment of class 10 and class 12 from 1 March, 2021 to the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same class,” the guidelines stated.

“Keeping the COVID -19 pandemic in mind and adhering to the principle of ‘Safety with Education’, CBSE will adopt various measures for the safety and security of every student. I can assure you that board exams will be conducted with the same proficiency as JEE and NEET exams,” Pokhriyal said.

CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 percent to help students cope with the academic stress amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The paper pattern of the board exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. Students can also check the revised syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE.

The exam will be held in offline mode like every year.

However, the date sheet is not released today. Class 10 and 12 students will be able to check the detailed date sheet for the same will soon official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.