DATES MENTIONED IN QUR’AN AND IT’S ASTONISHING HEALTH BENEFITS



The word “date” has been mentioned in the Holy Quran more than 20 times.

And it is He Who produces gardens trellised and untrellised, and date-palms, and crops of different shape and taste (its fruits and its seeds) and olives, and pomegranates, similar (in kind) and different (in taste). Eat of their fruit when they ripen, but pay the due thereof (its Zakat, according to Allah’s Orders 1/10th or 1/20th) on the day of its harvest, and waste not by extravagance. Verily, He likes not Al-Musrifun (those who waste by extravagance). (Quran 6:141)

And in the earth are neighbouring tracts, and gardens of vines, and green crops (fields etc.), and date-palms, growing out two or three from a single stem root, or otherwise (one stem root for every palm), watered with the same water, yet some of them We make more excellent than others to eat. Verily, in these things, there are Ayat (proofs, evidences, lessons, signs) for the people who understand. (Quran 13:4)

With it He causes to grow for you the crops, the olives, the date-palms, the grapes, and every kind of fruit. Verily! In this is indeed an evident proof and a manifest sign for people who give thought. (Quran 16:11)

And from the fruits of date-palms and grapes, you derive strong drink (this was before the order of the prohibition of the alcoholic drinks) and a goodly provision. Verily, therein is indeed a sign for people who have wisdom. (Quran 16:67)

Or you have a garden of date-palms and grapes, and cause rivers to gush forth in their midst abundantly. (Quran 17:91)

Nutrients in Dates:

The fruits (dates) contain a high percentage of carbohydrate (total sugars, 44-88%), fat (0.2-0.5%), 15 salts and minerals, protein (2.3-5.6%), vitamins and a high percentage of dietary fiber (6.4-11.5%).

The flesh of dates contains 0.2-0.5% oil, whereas the seed contains 7.7-9.7% oil. The fatty acids occur in both flesh and seed as a range of saturated and unsaturated acids, the seeds containing 14 types of fatty acids, but only eight of these fatty acids occur in very low concentration in the flesh.

Unsaturated fatty acids include palmitoleic, oleic, linoleic and linolenic acids. The oleic acid content of the seeds varies from 41.1 to 58.8%, which suggests that the seeds of date could be used as a source of oleic acid. There are at least 15 minerals in dates.

The percentage of each mineral in dried dates varies from 0.1 to 916 mg/100 g date depending on the type of mineral. In many varieties, potassium can be found at a concentration as high as 0.9% in the flesh while it is as high as 0.5% in some seeds.

Other minerals and salts that are found in various proportions include boron, calcium, cobalt, copper, fluorine, iron, magnesium, manganese, potassium, phosphorous, sodium and zinc.

The protein in dates contains 23 types of amino acids, some of which are not present in the most popular fruits such as oranges, apples, and bananas.

Dates contain at least six vitamins including a small amount of vitamin C, and vitamins B(1) thiamine, B(2) riboflavin, nicotinic acid (niacin) and vitamin A.

The dietary fiber of 14 varieties of dates has been shown to be as high as 6.4-11.5% depending on variety and degree of ripeness. Dates contain 0.5-3.9% pectin, which may have important health benefits.

Worldwide use of Dates:

The world production of dates has increased 2.9 times over 40 years, whereas the world population has doubled. The total world export of dates increased by 1.71% over 40 years. In many ways, dates may be considered as an almost ideal food, providing a wide range of essential nutrients and potential health benefits.

Health Benefits of Dates:

1 No Cholesterol

Dates are free from cholesterol and contain very low fat. Dates are rich in vitamins and minerals.

2 Rich source of protein

They are a rich source of protein, dietary fiber and rich in vitamin B1, B2, B3 and B5 along with vitamin A1 and C.

3 Good for digestive system

It helps improve the digestive system as it contains soluble and insoluble fibers and different kinds of amino acids.

4 Energy Booster

Dates are great energy boosters as they contain natural sugars like glucose, sucrose, and fructose. To get more advantage add dates to milk and make it a very nutritious snack. Dates are very low in calories and are extremely suitable for health conscious people.

5 Healthy nervous system

Dates are rich in potassium and reduced in sodium. This helps regulate a healthy nervous system.

6 Reduces the risk of stroke

Research has revealed the fact that potassium intake up to a certain extent can reduce the risk of stroke. Dates also help in lowering the LDL cholesterol.

7 Good for treating Anemia

Dates have high iron content and are very useful in treating anemia. The patients can eat many dates for better advantages.

8 Fights against tooth decay

Dates also have fluorine that slows down the process of tooth decay.

9 Cure for constipation

It helps people suffering from constipation. Soak dates overnight and take it along with water to have added advantage.

10 Improves stamina

It helps increase one’s sexual stamina. Soak one handful of dates in goat’s milk overnight. In the morning grind the dates in the milk and add honey and cardamom powder and drink it.

11 Cure for over-slimming

Dates help in weight gain and are beneficial for those who suffer from the over-slimming problem.

12 Cure for abdominal cancer

Cures abdominal cancer. The best thing is that it does not have any side effect on the body and is completely natural as well as it works better than medicine.

13 Improves eyesight

It also helps in improving eyesight and helps in curing night blindness as well.