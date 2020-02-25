Daughter of AR Rahman discloses how she was brought up

A+ A-

Mumbai: Khatija Rahman, daughter of AR Rahman in a post on Instagram disclosed how she was brought up.

Khatija’s Instagram post

Sharing her father’s opinion on burqa controversy which was triggered by Tasleema Nasreen, Khatija wrote, “My parents are from a very simple background. All of us were brought up to be honest, to be true to ourself and be simple and grounded in all walks of life. Our dad no matter what and however busy would always make sure we go to places of worship and pay alms directly to the poor for us to be connected with the poor always. This probably got into my head very deeply and we honestly weren’t forced to be a certain way or be a different person just cause our parents are celebrities.”.

She further wrote, ” Even when it came to shopping, I’m happy and proud to one of the brands I choose to wear is – Co-optex, bata apart from the other simple brands existing. I still don’t understand when I discuss these with people they are shocked or rather feel I have to be a certain way because of my family’s background. I do not believe in that strongly as long as whatever my wear is comfortable and of my choice. I’ve lately started buying from a couple of women entrepreneurs and other upcoming brands to support their growth and progress. Every time they want to give me something free of cost and want me to promote their brand in return, my principle and upbringing doesn’t allow me to buy stuff for free no matter what. I’m happy to support them irrespective of whether I get their products or not from them. We must try in our own way and support upcoming talent and artists. Even for the greatest of parties I’m happy and proud to say I wear my shoes from bata, all I see in a product is it’s reasonable, classy and comfortable for me to wear no matter where it’s available. I want to break the myths that if you’re from a renowned family you have to be a certain way only and talk to people who are of that kind only. We’re human beings and we tend to connect with people who we vibe well and it doesn’t have to have a filter on who we talk to. My learning to share with the world in the last 24 years of my life especially for young women of today is – you don’t need a man to validate your beauty and your worth isn’t definite by how many guys are behind you.”

AR Rahman’s opinion

It may be mentioned that earlier in an interview when asked to comment on burqa controversy, AR Rahman had said, “A male is not supposed to wear a burqa, otherwise I will wear one”.

The controversy over Khatija Rahman’s burqa started after Tasleema Nasreen tweeted, “I absolutely love AR Rahman’s music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily”.

I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

Responding to it, Khateeja had written, ” Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal “.