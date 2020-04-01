Daughter of first Corona victim of India recovers in Gulbarga

Gulbarga: President Bahimani Foundation Gulbarga and social activist Mr Qazi Rizwanur Rahman Siddiqui Mashhood in a press note said that his father in law Qazi Mohammed Husain Siddiqui had died of coronavirus on March 10 at the age of 76. He was the first person who died of the novel coronavirus in India.

His 46 year old daughter also got affected with Coronavirus while she was attending her father. Deceased family doctor Dr Faheemuddin was also affected with Covid-19.

Both were undergoing treatment at ESI hospital Gulbarga for the past three weeks. They were discharged from the hospital on March 30 after their reports came negative.

Source: Siasat news

