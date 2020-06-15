Daughter of Kerala CM marries Mohammed Riaz

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena married top DYFI All India president Mohammed Riaz at the chief minister’s official residence in the presence of selected guests.

Marriage under COVID protocols

Riaz and Veena became husband and wife at a solemn function held under Covid protocols with not more than 50 people present.

This was the second marriage for both, as their first ones ended in divorce.

Riaz has two children, while Veena has a son from their respective previous marriages.

Professional background of Riaz

Riaz is a lawyer by profession and had contested the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2009 but lost to the Congress’ M.K.Raghavan.

Veena runs her own software company in Bengaluru.

While the marriage has already been registered recently, the wedding event was a closed door affair, with just very close relatives of the couple besides a few senior party colleagues of Vijayan.

Source: IANS

