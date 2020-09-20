Dave Bautista: I was always an introvert

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 6:57 am IST
Los Angeles, Sep 19 : Hollywood star Dave Bautista says he was a shy and introvert kid.

Bautista was a wrestler before Hollywood beckoned, and he says he now loves acting.

“I love it, it’s my passion. It’s different type of training, but for sure I put in a lot of passion into it absolutely. I was always a shy kid, I mean people even were surprised when I got into wrestling they just couldn’t believe it. I was always an introvert,” said the actor, who has become popular globally playing Drax the Destroyer in the “Guardians Of The Galaxy” and “Avengers” blockbusters.

On the best career advice he has received, Bautista shared: “For me it was, I think Triple H once said to me…he said ‘just pretend like everybody in the locker room has got a gun pointed at your head and it’s up to you how many bullets you give them’. It’s a different type of advice that I got.”

Bautista has also starred in Hollywood action comedy “Stuber”, which will air on Star Movies.

