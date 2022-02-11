“Dawaa Dost” medical store launched at Khairatabad Metro Rail Station

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) in collaboration with Dawaa Dost on Friday launched a string of medical shops selling generic medicines for passengers at the Khairtabad Metro Rail Station.

HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy, inaugurated the first Dawaa Dost store at Khairatabad Metro Station in presence of Dawaa Dost CEO Amit Chowdhuri and senior metro rail officials.

These stores are exclusively for metro stations. It is to be noted that generic medicines are less expensive and hence prove to be beneficial for the customers.

Soon, Dawaa Dost will be opening its stores across other metro stations including, Ameerpet, KPHB, HITEC city, MGBS etc.

Unveiling the first store at Khairatabad Metro Station, NVS Reddy said, “It’s good news for passengers and visitors that now a pocket-friendly medical store by name Dawaa Dost is available at Khairatabad Metro Station. They can now conveniently explore a wide range of generic medicines and other pharma products with attractive discounts ranging from 15 to 80%.”

MD and CEO of L&T HMRL KVB Reddy, said, “We welcome Dawaa Dost at Hyderabad Metro Rail. With their Hyper Frequency Store at Khairatabad Metro Station, now the passengers and visitors gain the benefit of buying generic medicines and other pharma products with great discounts on the go.”

Presently, Hyderabad Metro Rail is catering to over 2 lakh passengers daily with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place.