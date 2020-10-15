Dawood Ibrahim linked in gold smuggling case: Congress Leader

Thiruvananthapuram: Expressing his shock over the suspected Dawood Ibrahim connection in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said this is one of the biggest crimes that happened in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chennithala alleged that the state government was supporting the culprits and that the principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office was the kingpin of the scam.

The National Investigation Agency had recently submitted before a special NIA Court at Kochi that the accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case are suspected of having links with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company.

“It is very shocking that the main culprit in the gold smuggling case has connections with Dawood Ibrahim. It is one of the biggest crimes that happened in Kerala. Unfortunately, the state government was supporting the culprits,” Chennithala said.

He said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was alleging from the beginning that this is not a small case and has suspected international mafia connections in the same.

“They were trying to help them. Chief minister’s principal secretary was king-pin of this scam. This is a very serious issue. NIA will go into the details and unearth this crime. The Congress-led UDF was alleging this from the beginning that this is not a small thing, this is having lots of connections with the international mafia,” Chennithala said.

“This has to be enquired by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other central agencies. We will fight till all the culprits in the case are booked under the law,” he added.

