Day after RS speech BJP MP tests Covid positive; TMC leader sounds alarm

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th September 2020 5:04 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 18 : Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has tested positive for COVID-19 after giving an elaborate speech on Maharashtra’s handling of the pandemic on Wednesday, and TMC MP Derek O Brien has raised a red flag.

“He made a 15 min speech in Parliament sitting in the Treasury benches. He would have also spent time in RS lobby & Central Hall. I appeal to all RS colleagues who came into contact with him or were sitting near him, Please Isolate,” O’Brien remarked by taking to Twitter.

Sahasrabuddhe said that after having a headache and mild fever, he got examined following which he tested positive for Covid-19. Interestingly, he tested negative before attending the monsoon session of Parliament.

On September 16, Sahasrabuddhe hit back hard at the Congress over its allegations of a ‘sudden lockdown’. He said that the Chief Ministers of the States were consulted many times during the decision-making process.

“None of the Chief Ministers in about 15 meetings with the PM and other Ministers ever said the lockdown shouldn’t be imposed,” he said while speaking in the Upper House. He added, “This double-faced behaviour of the Opposition should be avoided.”

He also made numerous references to Mumbai and Maharashtra to corner the Uddhav Thackeray government. Maharashtra has the maximum number of COVID cases in the country.

However, he has now contracted the virus and sent alarm bells ringing. The TMC MP’s tweet just amplified that.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

