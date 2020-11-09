Day ahead of vote count, family and supporters wish Tejashwi on b’day

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 11:40 am IST
Patna, Nov 9 : A day ahead of the counting of votes polled in the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections, the family and supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav wished him on his 31st birthday.

The RJD supporters were visibly in a celebratory mood on the Patna roads even as Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, eldest siter Dr Misa Bharti, and mother Rabri Devi conveyed their best wishes to Tejashwi on the occasion.

Tej Pratap tagged Tejashwi and tweeted to say ‘Happy Birthday Tutu’ to address his younger brother by his nickname.

Misa too tweeted: “Happy birthday, younger brother. Keep progress(ing) in life and do good work for every person.”

Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap wished Tejashwi seconds after the midnight hour struck. Tejashwi also cut a cake on the occasion.

Meanwhile, RJD supporters were assembling at Rabri Devi’s official residence at 10, Circular Road, carrying flowers, balloons, and garlands for Tejashwi, who is the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Adding to RJD supporters’ enthusiasm were the predictions of various exit polls on November 7, which claimed a good show by the Mahagathbandhan in the elections.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

