Day-by-Day symptoms: MoH of Singapore

Symptoms of Coronavirus
The Ministry of Health, Singapore released a list of day-by-day symptoms of novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
The list is not all inclusive.
Day 1 – 3
- Initially, the symptoms will be similar to normal cold and flu.
- Patients will experience Fever.
- The patients either experience mild throat pain or no throat pain at all.
- People with weakest immunity may experience diarrhea or nausea (vomiting).
- But in initial days, patients can able to eat and drink normally.
Day 4
- The throat pain of infected person increases intensely.
- Voice of patients becomes sore.
- Body temperature is around 36.5º Centigrade or 97.7º Fahrenheit.
- Patients may experience disturbance while eating or drinking.
- The other symptoms are mild headaches and mild diarrhea.
Day 5
- On the 5th day of infection, things start to get a little messy.
- There is intense pain in the throat.
- Patients find difficulty or pain while trying to eat or drink something.
- Soreness of voice increases.
- Feeling of pain on movement or moving any body part.
- Patients suffer joint pains and weakness all over the body.
Day 6
- Fever is still at 37º Centigrade or 98.6º Fahrenheit.
- There is dry cough with painful throat.
- Patients feel painful throat while eating, swallowing or talking.
- An infected person of COVID-19 feels very tired and severe nausea.
- Occasionally the patient faces difficulty in breathing.
- The pain from joints extends to fingers.
- The intensity of diarrhea and vomiting increases.
Day 7
- Intensity of fever increases up-to 38º Centigrade or 100.4º Fahrenheit.
- A patient suffers excessive coughing with sputum.
- Body pain, headache, diarrhea and vomiting worsen.
Day 8
- Severe difficulty in breathing every-time the patients breathes.
- Chest becomes very heavy.
- Coughing, headaches and joint pain increases more.
- Body temperature raises above 38º centigrade.
Day 9
- On the 9th day of infection, all the symptoms start getting worse.
- If you feel any of the symptoms, get yourself tested.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are:
- Difficulty in breathing
- Pain in chest
- Bluish lips or face
If you ever feel the three symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath, seek medical attention immediately.
