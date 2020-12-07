Dayanand Shetty of CID fame: Can’t have variations in crime shows as in saas-bahu serials

Mumbai, Dec 7 : Actor Dayanand Shetty, popular as the hunky cop Daya in the crime series CID, says there is not much scope to experiment within the investigative show format, unless it is written intelligently.

“There are restrictions while making crime-related shows. The audience will either say it is repetitive or not interesting. So, when you watch different (crime) shows on different television channels, you will observe that certain stories are similar with other stories. You can’t have variations in crime shows as in saas-bahu serials where you can twist the plot or mannerisms of characters. In crime shows, after a certain point, you struggle with writer’s block and you can’t experiment. Having said that, I think we have some good writers who are doing good work,” Shetty told IANS.

CID premiered on January 21, 1998, and remains the longest-running television series in India. The last episode aired on 27 October 2018. Dayanand Shetty shot to fame playing Senior Inspector Daya in the show, which also features Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.

“My next crime show might release on MX Player and I am glad that it is an example of intelligent writing. There have been many crime shows released on television but ‘CID’ has created a lasting impact. It ran for 21 years on television, so that itself is a huge achievement for us. I think the team involved in making CID had a different level of dedication, disciplined approach and that’s why we were able to run the show for such a long period,” he summed up.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.