Days after his arrest by NCB, Ajaz Khan tests COVID positive; shifted to hospital

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame and actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last week in connection with drug probe, has been tested positive for coronavirus. According to ANI report, he has been shifted to hospital.

The officers involved in the case will also undergo a COVID test, report said.

Ajaz Khan was detained by the central agency on March 30 for questioning over restricted drugs found at his Mumbai home. After almost eight hours of interrogation, he was arrested on March 31.

“No drugs were found anywhere. Only four sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage and is using these pills as anti-depressants,” Khan told reporters.

According to reports, Ajaz Khan’s name cropped up while questioning one Shadab Batata, an alleged peddler arrested by the NCB earlier. The NCB had recovered MDMA worth Rs 2 crore after arresting Batata last week. Shadab is the son of Farooq Batata, allegedly a major drug peddler in the city.

Meanwhile, Ajaz Khan is among a number of other Bollywood actors who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Paresh Rawal, Tara Sutaria, R Madhavan, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Satish Kaushik and Bappi Lahiri, among others, recently tested positive for Covid-19.