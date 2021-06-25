Days after luncheon with KCR, 18 Vasalamarri villagers fall sick

Hyderabad: As many as 18 villagers of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s adopted village Vasalamarri in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district fell sick, only days after a mega community luncheon was organized on Tuesday.

Local reports said that Akula Agavva, the old woman who lunched along with KCR in the event, fell sick on the same day. On the way back from the event, she experienced nausea, which later led to high blood pressure. She was then shifted to Bhuvanagiri Area Hospital around 10 pm.

Agavva was discharged on Thursday evening as she recovered from the brief illness, hospital superintendent Ravi Prakash told media. She was suggested rest for a few days.

Later, 17 others from the village, who took part in the luncheon, too fell sick with similar symptoms. Turkapalli public health centre took note of the tens of people falling sick and distributed medicines on Wednesday and Thursday, PHC medical officer CH Chandra Reddy said on Thursday.

However, the officials said that it could not be food poising as over 2,500 people had lunch and only 18 of them fell sick. The sickness is believed to be because of random, unrelated causes.

In the community lunch arranged for the villagers, a total of 23 types of dishes, including mutton, chicken, lentils, green lentils, boti curry, fish, talakaya kura (paya), egg, two types of sweets, palak paneer, biryani, pulihora, sambar, juices, potato, papads and more were served. A total of 2,500 people from across communities had lunch, along with KCR.