Days after taking vaccine, Haryana health min Anil Vij tests COVID positive

Chandigarh: Days after voluntarily taking a test dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

Vij (67), who is also the state’s home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested.

“I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona (sic),” he tweeted.

Vij is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a legislator from Ambala Cantt assembly constituency

Source: PTI