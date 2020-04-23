DBS Bank to serve 2M meals to support COVID-19 relief efforts

Mumbai: DBS Bank India has committed to providing 2 million meals to the underprivileged affected by the pandemic, in partnership with organisations such as The Akshaya Patra Foundation, United Way Mumbai, Pratham Mumbai Education Initiative, Goonj, and Ola Foundation.

To support the Government’s efforts in bolstering healthcare delivery, DBS is partnering with United Way Mumbai, and others to provide ventilators, medical supplies and equipment, and sponsor-free testing for the underprivileged.

As COVID-19 has impacted a large population of daily wage earners. DBS Bank India is also encouraging customers and employees to support these hard-hit sections of the society through a donation drive with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, and United Way Mumbai respectively. For every donation made, the bank is making a matching contribution of double the amount, thereby tripling the impact.

The initiatives are a part of ‘DBS Stronger Together’, a global initiative by the bank. DBS has committed SGD 10.5 million to help sections of the society that are hard hit by COVID-19 across the region. Through the ‘DBS Stronger Together Fund’, the bank will provide about 4.5 million meals and care packs to affected individuals across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Surojit Shome, CEO and Managing Director, DBS Bank India said, “DBS has always been committed to making meaningful and valuable contributions to society. The pandemic has impacted lives and livelihoods, resulting in critical challenges. We have joined the nation’s fight against COVID-19 and are helping with meals, essential supplies, and testing for those in need, as well as medical equipment and PPE for hospitals. We thank our customers and employees for standing in solidarity with us and contributing to these efforts. We will continue to extend support to underserved communities and healthcare workers during these unprecedented times.”

The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Sundeep Talwar said “Recognising the current hardships, Akshaya Patra temporarily repurposed its kitchen infrastructure from serving mid-day meals to school kids to prepare and distribute cooked meals and dry grocery boxes to local community groups, supporting migrant labour and daily wage earners whose livelihood was disrupted by the COVID-19 driven national lockdown. We are extremely grateful to DBS and their customers for their generous contribution.”

Jayanti Shukla, the CEO, United Way Mumbai, said, “In the fight against COVID-19, we have witnessed the collective power of the community to protect our healthcare workers, support underprivileged families and build community resilience. We thank DBS and its dedicated team for partnering with us. The initiative will help us achieve a greater impact as the bank pledges to double every donation.”

