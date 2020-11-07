DC have to play fearlessly to beat SRH: all-rounder Stoinis

Dubai, Nov 7 : Delhi Capitals (DC) have to play fearlessly to leave behind their recent poor results and beat the in-form SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Sunday’s second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

DC have just one win from their last six matches while SRH have lost just one of their last six games.

“In these long tournaments, there’s a good chance most teams are going to go through those ebbs and flows but if you gave me this opportunity at the start of the season — that we’d finish second, and we’ve got one game to win to get into the final — I think everyone here would take that, so I think we’re going well. I think we’ve got to play some fearless cricket, and it’s a great opportunity for us,” said Stoinis in a virtual interaction with the media on Saturday.

With 314 runs and nine wickets to his name, Stoinis has arguably had his best IPL this year. “It’s always nice to make runs, but it’s always better for the team when you win. So hopefully I’ll be doing everything that I can and prepare as well as I can tonight and tomorrow morning, but at the end of the day just hopefully we get that win (tomorrow),” he said.

The second Qualifier will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 7.30 pm IST on Sunday.

