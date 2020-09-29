DC win toss and bowl against SRH, Ishant Sharma returns

Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 : Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. DC captain Shreyas Iyer said that senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma is fit to play, having missed the first two matches due to injury.

SRH captain David Warner said that star batsman Kane Williamson finally gets a place in the squad, replacing Mohammad Nabi while 18-year-old Abdul Samad replaces Wriddhiman Saha.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer(captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.