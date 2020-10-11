DC win toss, choose to bat against MI

Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 : Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday won the toss and chose to bat against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While MI have made no changes, DC have been forced to make two due to an injury to Rishabh Pant.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer said that they have brought in Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey in place of Pant. Shimron Hetmyer is the foreign player who makes way for Carey and Ajinkya Rahane comes into the team in his place.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.