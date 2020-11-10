DC win toss, choose to bat vs MI in IPL final

Dubai, Nov 10 : Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer said that they have stuck with the same team that beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier on Sunday. MI captain Rohit Sharma said that they have decided to go for Jayant Yadav in place of spinner Rahul Chahar.

Delhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.