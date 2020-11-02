DC win toss, decide to bowl against RCB in key IPL tie

News Desk 1Published: 2nd November 2020 7:26 pm IST
DC win toss, decide to bowl against RCB in key IPL tie

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 : Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday. The game is important for both teams as the team winning it will qualify for the playoffs and also finish among the top two to get two shots to qualify for the final.

Both teams have effected a few changes. RCB brought in Shivam Dube for Gurkeerat Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed for Navdeep Saini. Delhi Capitals made three changes, picking Ajinjya Rahane, Axar Patel, and Daniel Sams replacing Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, and Harshal Patel.

READ:  Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan lip synchs to old song

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 2nd November 2020 7:26 pm IST
Back to top button