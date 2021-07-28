DCP south zone counselling for rowdy sheeters in old city

Hyderabad: In wake of fast approaching Moharrum and Ganesh festival the south zone police on Wednesday held a counselling session for the rowdy sheeters and suspects of old city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South Zone, Gaja Rao Bhupal warned rowdy sheeters that their repeated involvement in criminal cases will attract stringent PD act. He said that during the last one year fifty persons have been detained under the PD act.

While keeping in mind of good behaviour ninty rowdy sheets have been closed and more than 100 suspect sheets have also been closed. He warned the rowdy elements about strict police action if their involvement is found in grave offences.

Later, speaking with the media persons the DCP said that the south zone police is acting tough on the rowdy elements. We are seeking the cancellation of bails for those rowdies who are found to be active by committing offences. The police has also approached the concerned magistrate for speedy disposal of trials of those cases involving rowdy sheeters.