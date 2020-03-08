DCW chief Maliwal turns poetic to mark Women’s Day

A+ A-

New Delhi: Delhi Women’s Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Sunday tweeted a quartain to mark the International Womens’ Day, emphasising on a fighting spirit to take what is one’s right.

“Zindagee bheekh mein nahin milati, Zindagee badhake chheeni jaati hai, Apana haq sang dil zamaane se chheen pao to koi baat bane. Sar jhukaane se kuchh nahin hota, Sar uthao to koi baat bane! #HappyInternationalWomensDay,” she posted on her Twitter handle.

Roughly translated it says ‘Life is not given in charity, one has to step forward to snatch it, it would be nice if you can snatch your rights from a hard-hearted society. Nothing will happen by bowing your head, things will change if you hold your head high’.

In the past, Maliwal went on an indefinite hunger srike to protest against rape incidents in the country and demanded capital punishment for convicts in rape cases within six months.