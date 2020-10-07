DCW rescues minor from being married off in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 7 : The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued a minor girl from southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar who was allegedly being married off.

A call was received on the Commission’s 181 helpline on an anonymous complaint that the family was planning to marry off the girl on October 10.

The matter was escalated to DCW chief Swati Maliwal who along with member Kiran Negi immediately constituted a team to take action in the matter.

The complainant informed that the girl’s ‘Haldi’ ceremony was scheduled for October 5 and that would be the best time to catch the family redhanded.

The team visited the given address along with Delhi Police and observed that the house was properly decorated and several marriage rituals were ongoing. When the team enquired about the girl, the family refused to share any information.

They said that the girl was not a minor but they failed to produce any documents to prove it. Police team then searched the premises and found that the girl was kept locked up in a room.

The girl along with the family members were taken to Jamia Nagar police station. The girl was then taken to the hospital for medical examination and was then shifted to a shelter home after her statements were recorded.

Police has registered an FIR against the family members of the girl and some of them have also been arrested. The girl is being produced before the child welfare committee.

Maliwal while speaking on the incident said, “Even in cities like Delhi, girls are being deprived of their childhood. They are being forcefully married off at a young age. Our team showed great proactiveness in this matter and rescued the girl in time. We have got an FIR registered. I hope strong action is taken against people who get children married off.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.