DDA begins online draw of flats under its housing scheme

New Delhi, March 10 : Draw for the allotment flats of Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Housing Scheme 2021 began at its office on Wednesday. The DDA had offered a total of 1,354 flats including HIG, MIG and LIG accommodations under the scheme which was launched in February this year.

The allotment of flats is being conducted based on a random number generation system, under the supervision of a panel consisting of retired judges and senior DDA officials.

The DDA has received over 33,000 applications, till February 16, for its Housing Scheme, of which 23,000 applicants had made payment of registration till the last date.

Out of 1,354 flats, a total of 757 flats have been offered for middle-income group (MIG), 254 for HIG (Higher Income Group) — majority of which is located in Jasola and 276 EWS flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri area are on offer.

Pocket 9B flats in the HIG category are priced from Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.14 crore, while 13 flats ranged between Rs 1.43 crore and Rs 1.72 crore are on sale in Vasant Kunj.

As many as 352 MIG (Middle Income Group) flats located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16, and four in Vasant Kunj are on sale under the scheme, while 276 EWS flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri area are on offer.

Draw of allotment is also being streamed online on DDA’s official website – dda.webcost.ml.

The DDA said that it has started the paperwork such as registration of flats, stamp duty payment and conveyance deed after getting certificates. The officials in DDA also claimed if the bidders expedite the process they will be able to move in to their flats by the end of March, except flats located in Dwarka.

