DDA conducts anti-encroachment drive in Yamuna flood plains, removes some ‘illegal’ structures

The drive near Barapullah area was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority according to the norms outlined by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th March 2023 9:24 pm IST
DDA's anti-encroachment drive continues in Mehrauli for 2nd day
(Representative image)

New Delhi:The DDA on Monday conducted an anti-encroachment drive on a portion of the environmentally-sensitive Yamuna flood plains and “some illegal structures” were removed, officials said.

The drive near Barapullah area was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority according to the norms outlined by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), they said.

Also Read
Delhi: BJP, VHP protest after temple demolished as part of DDA anti-encroachment drive

The structures were located on the Yamuna flood plain and as per NGT orders, no construction is permitted there, a senior official said.

Late June last year, the DDA had conducted an anti-encroachment drive on a portion of the environmentally-sensitive Yamuna Flood Zone and “20-30 illegal constructions” were removed. The drive was conduced near Sarai Kale Khan area.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th March 2023 9:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button