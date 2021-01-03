DDA launches new housing scheme, offers 1,354 flats

New Delhi, Jan 3 : The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a new housing scheme that offers 1,354 flats ranging from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Janata to High Income Group (HIG) categories in areas like Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Rohini, Jasola and Manglapuri.

Applicants can apply online till February 16 through the DDA website.

Of the 1,354 flats, 254 are HIG in Dwarka, Rohini, Paschim Vihar Jasola, and Vasant Kunj. As many as 757 MIG category flats are located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Janahgirpuri, and Madipur. Officials said 291 flats have been earmarked for the economically weaker sections. The remaining 52 are Low-Income Group category flats in Dwarka and Rohini.

The flats have been priced between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 2.14 crore and the scheme has been directly linked to the credit link subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana so that the buyers can get a subsidy up to Rs 2.67 lakh under the scheme.

Applicants will have to deposit Rs 25,000 while applying for flats in EWS category, Rs 1,00,000 in LIG category, Rs 2,00,000 in MIG and HIG categories as application amount.

The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced between Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.14 crore whereas the ones in Vasant Kunj will be available between Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 1.7 crore. The LIG flats in Dwarka have been priced at Rs 22 lakh and the MIG flats will cost between Rs 1.14 crore to Rs 1.24 crore.

The Janata flats in Narela have been priced between Rs 7-8 lakh.

The locations of the flats has put on the DDA website.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.