DDA to conduct draw for allotment of flats on March 10

New Delhi, March 5 : The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said that it will conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10.

The draw for allotment will start at around 11 am at Vikash Sadan in INA, a senior DDA official told IANS.

The official said that the allotment of flats will be based on a random number generation system, adding that the process will be conducted under the supervision of a team consisting of retired judges and senior DDA officials.

The DDA has received over 30,000 applications, till February 16, for its Housing Scheme 2021, which was announced in January.

1,350 flats are on offer across Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Rohini and Vasant Kunj.

A total of 254 HIG (Higher Income Group) flats are on offer, majority of which are located in Jasola.

Pocket 9B flats in the HIG category are priced from Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.14 crore, while 13 flats ranged between Rs 1.43 crore and Rs 1.72 crore are on sale in Vasant Kunj.

As many as 352 MIG (Middle Income Group) flats located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16, and four in Vasant Kunj are on sale under the scheme, while 276 EWS flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri area are on offer.

