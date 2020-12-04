DDC candidate shot, injured by terrorists in Kashmir

News Desk 1Updated: 4th December 2020 1:37 pm IST
Srinagar, Dec 4 : Suspected terrorists shot at and injured a candidate in the fray in District Development Councils’ (DDCs) elections in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Apni Party candidate Anees ul-Islam was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

Reports said that Islam had recently joined the Apni Party and was contesting from Sagam Kokernag.

The attack occurred on a day when the third phase of the DDC elections are underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

