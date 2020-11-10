DDCA ‘elects’ six directors, but results still not declared

New Delhi, Nov 10 : The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday morning internally announced the results of six posts after night long counting of votes, with Ashok Sharma, Harish Singla, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, and Karnail Singh winning the posts of four directors up for grabs.

Shashi Khanna had on Monday clinched the treasurer’s post on Monday while Rohan Jaitley had earlier been elected president unopposed. Both will also be called directors on the DDCA apex council.

Only 1,776 DDCA members had voted in the polling held from Thursday to Sunday. The official voters’ list comprised 4,270 members, including a couple of hundreds of dead members.

Nine candidates contested the four posts of directors. Of these, four each belonged to the two groups and one, Pradeep Kumar Arora, said he contested as an independent candidate.

Three of the four directors — Ashok Sharma, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, and Karnail Singh — belonged to a group that comprised several factions while the other, Harish Singla belonged to the CK Khanna group.

Ashok Sharma polled the maximum number of votes (1,037), followed by Singla (835), Dinesh Sharma (808), and Karnail Singh (806), according to sources.

Those who failed to make it were Manjit Singh (770), Pradeep Agarwal (712), Harish Gupta (707), Sudhir Kumar Aggarwal (517), and Arora (92).

A total of 81 votes polled for the directors’ election were rejected while 30 were rejected for the treasurer’s post.

In the results orally announced on Monday, again only internally, Shashi Khanna, wife of CK Khanna, defeated Pawan Gulati, a maternal uncle of former India captain Gautam Gambhir, by 44 votes. Shashi Khanna polled 895 votes while Gulati got 851.

Surinder Kumar Mendiratta, assistant electoral officer, told IANS that the results were confirmed at 4.30 am on Tuesday. But he could not provide the results, which were neither announced officially till Tuesday night nor uploaded on the DDCA website.

Navin B. Chawla, the returning officer for DDCA elections and a former Chief Election Commissioner of India, did not respond when IANS sought the results officially.

All six directors, including the president and treasurer, have been elected for eight months, till June when the annual general meeting (AGM) of DDCA should be held. However, if the AGM is delayed their tenures would be extended till the time the meeting is held.

