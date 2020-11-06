DDCA members again turn up in large numbers to vote

New Delhi, Nov 6 : For the second successive day, members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) surprised all by turning up in large numbers to vote in the elections, despite rising pollution and Covid-19 cases.

On the second day of the four-day elections for six posts, 478 members voted — 172 more than the first day, the returning officer announced. On Thursday, 306 members had turned up to vote and even this number has surprised both the candidates and their supporters. A total of 784 members have voted on the first two days.

The daily numbers are expected to go up at the weekend. There are 4,270 eligible DDCA members who can vote.

Complying with Covid-19 protocols, six polling booths have been erected. The maximum number of votes were polled on booths No.5 and No.6, with 98 and 95 members casting their votes, respectively, on Friday.

Elections are being held for of six posts. There is no contest for the post of the president as advocate Rohan Jaitley has been elected unopposed after getting support from both major groups of the DDCA. The other posts up for grabs are of the treasurer and four directors.

Tight police bandobast has been made for the polling.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.