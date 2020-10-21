DDLJ turns 25: Young TV stars Siddharth Nigam, Ashi Singh pay tribute

Mumbai, Oct 20 : Young telly stars Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh celebrated the 25th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in their own style.

“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, which had released 25 years ago on this day, is loved by many even today as it made them fall in love with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s characters — Raj and Simran respectively.

Fans of the film and the characters, Siddharth and Ashi paid a tribute to the ecergreen blockbuster on Twitter.

Siddharth posted a video of them dancing to the film’s hit song, “Tujhe dekha toh ye jana sanam”.

“Celebrating #25YearsOfIconicDDLJ #DDLJ Tujhe dekha toh yeh jana sanam. Lots of love and respect to @iamsrk sir and @itsKajolD mam,” Siddharth captioned it.

Further talking about his love for the romantic film, Siddharth said in a statement: “Raj and Simran from DDLJ have been an iconic couple of Bollywood since forever. I am a great fan of SRK’s acting and his on-screen romance. He is the king of romance and acting. Since DDLJ is one of my favourite movies, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this film, me and my co-star Ashi Singh celebrated the moment by re-creating the iconic chemistry of Raj and Simran on the mesmerising tune of ‘Tujhe dekha…’. It was fun to channel my inner Raj and we both enjoyed to create this small tribute.”

The film will air on Sony MAX2.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.