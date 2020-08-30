DDMA extends opening of weekly markets till Sept 6

New Delhi, Aug 30 : Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday extended the timeline of opening of weekly markets in the national capital for one more week on trial basis from Monday onward on per day per zone basis.

As per the order, issued on Sunday, one weekly market shall be allowed to function on trial basis per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board trial basis further for a week from August 31 to September 6, except in containment zones.

Delhi Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, in his capacity as chairperson of State Executive Committee, NDMA, on Sunday directed all the authorities concerned to execute strict compliance of enclosed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and all instructions and guidelines issued by the Central government and Delhi government to contain the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.

Earlier, the DDMA on August 21 issued a similar order allowing functioning of weekly markets on a per day per zone basis from August 24 to August 30. It is directed that Chairman NDMC, Commissioners of all three Municipal Corporations and Chief Executive Officers of Delhi Cantonment Board, all District Magistrates of Delhi, their counterparts District Deputy Commissioners of Police and all other authorities concerned shall ensure strict implementations of this order.

In the order, it was asked to take appropriate actions against offenders in case any offences are committed — such as not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing norms, spitting in public places and many more.

