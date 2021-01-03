de Villiers ‘literally started crying’ facing Asif, says Akhtar

Lahore, Jan 3 : Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers “literally started crying” when he played against Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif, according to the latter’s former team mate Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar also said that Indian batting great V.V.S. Laxman was also left clueless by Asif.

“Even bigger than Wasim Akram, the guy that I’ve seen bowling is Mohammad Asif. I have actually seen batsmen crying while facing Asif. Laxman once said ‘how will I face this guy’, AB de Villiers literally started crying during the Asian Test Championship,” Akhtar said while speaking on Sports Today.

Akhtar was talking about India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and felt that the latter is the smarest fast bowler after Asif.

“But I think after Asif, Bumrah is the smartest fast bowler presently. People were doubtful about his fitness in Test cricket, even I was watching him closely. He has a quick bouncer, is deceptive and sharp and a good character this guy is,” Akhtar said.

