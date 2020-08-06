Dead body with a ‘Tattoo’ found in Tughlaqabad jungle

7th August 2020
New Delhi, Aug 6 : A dead body of a man aged around 30 to 32 years has been found in the Tughlakabad jungle in South-East Delhi on Thursday.

According to the police, the body was found wrapped in a gunny bag which seemingly indicates that the man may have been murdered somewhere else and later his body was dumped in the jungle.

“We received information about a dead body in the jungle area of Tughlaqabad Fort. The decomposed corpse of a young man in a red and black striped T-Shirt and black half pant was found wrapped in a gunny bag,” said DCP South-East Delhi, RP Meena.

A tattoo of ‘Reena Sambhu Durga Devi’ was found inscribed on his right hand. The police said that due to decomposition, the tattoo was not clear. A silver metallic ring embedded with a black stone was found on the right hand of the youth’s body and a copper one in the left hand finger. The young man has not been identified yet.

“It seems that the body was dumped after murder. A case has been registered under Sections 302/201 of the IPC. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased,” the officer said.

