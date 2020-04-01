Dead man’s sample found coronavirus +ve; MP toll reaches 6

Indore: Samples of a 65-year-old man who died three days back here have been found to be positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Wednesday.

With this, the death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to COVID-19 has gone up to six.

The man was a resident of Dhargaon village in Khargone district, the official said.

“As per a report received from Government MGM Medical College laboratory, the man was suffering with coronavirus. He died at Indores MY hospital during treatment on Sunday,” Khargone Collector Gopalchandra Daad said.

The patient was initially admitted to Khargone district hospital after he complained of breathlessness, but as his condition deteriorated, he was referred to the state- run MY Hospital here on Sunday, the collector said.

He was already suffering from cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes and breathing problems.

“This is the first case of coronavirus in Khargone, the collector said.

Source: PTI

