Dead woman’s sample tests coronavirus +ve; Maha toll reaches 4

Mumbai: The test report of a woman who died on March 24 turned out positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra to four, a health official said.

The woman, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, had symptoms similar to the coronavirus infection. Thus, as a precautionary measure, her samples were taken and sent for testing, he said.

“The test came out positive this morning. We are now taking the necessary precautions for her relatives as well,” the official said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has gone up to four, officials said.

Source: PTI

