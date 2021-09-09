Deadline for IT return filing extended

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended deadlines for several compliances, including the filing of Income Tax returns for the Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22.

The due date of furnishing of returns of income for the assessment year 2021-22, has been extended to December 31, 2021, from September 30.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said that the decision has been on consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

It has also decided that the due date of furnishing of report of audit under any provision of the Act for the previous year 2020-21, has been extended to January 15, 2022.

The due date of furnishing report from an accountant by persons entering into international transaction or specified domestic transaction under section 92E of the Act for the previous year 2020-21, is now January 31, 2022.

Again, the IT Department has decided to extend the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the AY 2021-22, to February 15, 2022, among several other extensions.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was December 31, 2021 has also been extended to February 28, 2022.

The due date of furnishing of belated or revised return of Income for the AY 2021-22 has been further extended to March 31, 2022.