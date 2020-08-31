Deadline nearing for MANUU’s ITI programmes

By Daneesh Majid Published: 31st August 2020 9:04 pm IST
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The deadline for admission into Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) ITI Trades approaching. The last date to submit applications is Monday (September 14).

The university’s Industrial Training Institute is offering courses in Draughtsman – Civil, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Electrician, Electronics, Mechanic and Plumbing.

Requirements for applying include having learned Urdu as a subject, language, or education within Urdu till tenth standard. If the applicant has only been educated up till eighth standard, then s/he must have learned the language as a subject or possess an Urdu medium education till eighth standard.

The reservation policy applies as per the norms of the Government of India. Other than a refundable caution money deposit of Rs. 60 that is to be deposited at the time of the admission, no fees will be charged for these programmes.

A press release quotes Principal Dr. Arshia Azam stating that applicants have to register themselves via the university website and submit applications online and list in order which trades they prefer from the published list. Paper applications will not be entertained. All original certificates need be scanned and uploaded on the MANUU website.

Tags
