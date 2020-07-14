Deafening silence when Israel converts Al-Ahmar Mosque into bar

NEW DELHI: Earlier on Friday, the Turkish State Council annulled the Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia status saying its use as anything other than a mosque was “not possible legally”.

Following this, there is a worldwide condemnation over the conversion of the 1,500 year old historic site into a mosque in Turkey.

Even Pope Francis is one of several religious and political leaders across the globe who have criticised the move.

The World Council of Churches has called on President Erdogan to reverse the decision. The Church in Russia, home to the world’s largest Orthodox Christian community, immediately expressed regret that the Turkish court had not taken its concerns into account when ruling on Hagia Sophia.

It has also drawn condemnation from Greece, and UNESCO said its World Heritage Committee would now review the monument’s status.

Discrimination

However, there was a deafening silence when Israel converted centuries-old Palestinian mosque has been converted into a bar and events hall in 2019 by a company linked to the municipality of Safed.

The historic mosque, which was occupied by the Jewish in 1948 changed from Al-Ahmar (Red) mosque to Khan al-Ahmarin an occupied Palestinian town in the northern Safed district.

The mosque which was built in 1276, is having rare historical and architectural value was established by the Mameluke Sultan Al Daher Baibars [1223-1277 AD), according to historian and Safed native Dr. Mustafa Abbasi.

The mosque has been repurposed several times in the Arab city.

It was first transformed into a Jewish school, then used as a center for election campaigns in 2006. Later, the mosque was turned into a clothing store and finally into a bar and a wedding hall.

Israeli Jews and soldiers have altered most mosques and Palestinian endowments.

The Gulf News in 2019 claimed that other historical mosques, cemeteries and other religious sites have similar stories.

They are either converted into nightclubs or blew up.

Built in 1319, a Greek mosque was transformed into an art gallery where praying is forbidden.