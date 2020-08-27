Dean Henderson extends stay at Manchester United till 2025

Manchester, Aug 27 : Manchester United have announced that goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

Henderson, who has been named in the England squad for the upcoming September internationals, kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, the joint-third highest in the division, and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

“The pathway that I have been on for the past five years has been fantastic for my development and the invaluable loan period at Sheffield United has been part of that,” said Henderson.

“The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group. The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.

“I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club,” he added.

Head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “We are delighted that Dean has signed his new contract. He had another great season at Sheffield United, where he gained a lot of experience and grew both as a player and a person. “Dean is a fantastic young keeper with the attitude and work-rate to keep improving every day.

“We are all looking forward to working with Dean and continuing to develop his talent,” he added.

Source: IANS

