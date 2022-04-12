Dearness blues: Sehri diners decreased in restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A decrease has been recorded in the number of those taking “Sehri” in restaurants. Similarly, there is a decrease in the number of orders on food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy.

Before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, a 559% percent increase was recorded in the food delivery orders for Sehri and Iftar. Even during the covid-19 lockdown, there was an increase in orders through Zomato and Swiggy. But due to the increase in price rise, there is a marked decrease in the food orders.

Those who order foods through these delivery apps say that the additional amounts being charged on online food orders are painful. Moreover, the current economic situation does not permit them to order food from restaurants.

In the past, the youths were taking Sehri in restaurants but their number has also decreased this year. Upon inquiry, it was found that the expenses have been increased while there is no increase in the income of the people.

Some owners of the restaurants say that during the first 10 days of Ramadan there is less business. But the business picks up from the second and third 10 days of the Holy month.

The Zomato and Swiggy delivery boy say that in view of the 2019 Ramadan it was expected that the business this year will be good in view of normalcy returning to the city. But contrary to their expectations there is no increase in orders rather they are facing losses due to the increase in petrol prices.