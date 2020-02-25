Death anniversary of last Nizam of Hyderabad observed

A+ A-

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 53rd death anniversary of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, members of the erstwhile royal family and other paid floral tribute at his mausoleum located at Masjid Jodhi, King Kothi.

Who were present on the occasion?

Captain L. Pandu Ranga Reddy and Dr Chiranjeevi Kolluri, historians, Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of the Nizam, Mohammed Affan Quadri, Secretary of Mehr Organisation, Mohammed Farooq, founder Secretary of the Maulana Gouse Khamo-oshi Trust, Abdul Sattar Mujahid, President of Muslim League, Shaikh Mahboob Multani, Vice President TNGOs, Subia Jaweria, Secretary of Rabta Foundation and students of Osmania University was present on the occasion.

It may be noted that TRS did not send any representative on the occasion.

DMSA organizes event

Dalit Minority Students Association (DMSA) has also organized an event on the occasion. The Association’s State President, Dudapaka Naresh praised Nizam and said that he was the secular king in the country.

Meanwhile, the Urdu Department of the Osmania University College for Women, Koti decided to organize a memorial lecture on 26th February. The event will be organized on the premises of the college.

The college will display handwritten poetries of the Nizam.