Kolkata: A poor old woman comes out from Missionaries of Charity on the eve of death anniversary of Mother Teresa in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept 4, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Nuns of Missionaries of Charity offer prayers besides Mother's tomb to observe death anniversary of Mother Teresa in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Birbhum: Children offer prayers in front of statue of saint Mother Teresa on her 24th death anniversary at a unit of Missionaries of Charity in Birbhum district, Sunday, Sep. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo) Kolkata: Missionaries of Charity Superior General Sister Prema lights a candle on Mother's tomb in the presence of TMC MP Derek O'Brien to observe the death anniversary of Mother Teresa at Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Nuns of Missionaries of Charity distribute food among the needy to observe death anniversary of Mother Teresa, in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minisiter N Rangasamy pays floral tribute to the statue of Mother Teresa, founder of Missionary of Charity, on her 24th death anniversary in Puducherry, Sunday, Sep. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)