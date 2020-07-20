Death due to heart attack on rise; doctor’s advice yoga

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 20th July 2020 6:40 pm IST
An elderly Indian man with heart problems
Hyderabad: The number of deaths in the Hyderabad has been climbing in the past few weeks.60 to 90 people are dying every day a day, mostly due to heart attacks, pneumonia and breathing problems, apart from COVID-19.

According to the local hospital authorities and various sources, it was revealed that the maximum is from heart attacks. As per is increasing obesity, no physical activity, stress and fear. The Basti Dawakana doctor said, “We are hearing several such cases where young man and women are dying mostly due to cardiac arrest.

Children’s eye sight at risk

Furthermore, ophthalmologist Dr Srinivas Dwarkanath,  said, “The increased usage of digital devices and constant exposure of the screen has increased eyesight issues during the lockdown, especially in children.”

General Physician Dr Mazhar Ali said, “With no physical activity and fear of the pandemic people have become home stuck with digital devices and are oversleeping. With just no work at home and no school, young children have become unhealthy and stubborn.”

The doctors urge people to at least walk in the house or to indoor exercises like yoga. “It’s always advisable that everyone must consume warm water with some lemon juice right in the morning, workout, eat healthy at least in this time of emergency,” said Dr Mazhar Ali.

