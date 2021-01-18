Death of UP man not linked to Covid vax: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 18 : The central government on Monday said two people have died following Covid-19 immunisation, but the death of one of them is not related to the vaccination while the post-mortem report of the other beneficiary is still awaited.

A 52-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district died one day after being vaccinated. “Post mortem by a board of three doctors revealed death due to cardiopulmonary disease, pockets of pus in lungs, enlarged heart – not related to vaccination,” said Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani.

The other man, who was a 43-year-old resident of Bellary in Karnataka, died due to cardiopulmonary failure two days after being vaccinated. His post mortem is planned at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Bellary.

A total of 3,81,305 people have been given the Covid-19 vaccine in the last three days, the Additional Secretary said. On Monday, 1,48,266 people were administered the vaccine. On January 16, when the vaccine drive kicked off, 2,07,229 people were vaccinated, followed by 17,072 the next day.

On Monday, Karnataka vaccinated 36,888 beneficiaries, the highest among all states, followed by 22,579 in Odisha, 11,588 in West Bengal, 10,352 in Telangana and 9,758 in Andhra Pradesh.

“So far, cumulative 580 AEFIs have been reported,” Agnani said, adding that seven people required hospitalisation. In Delhi, three beneficiaries were hospitalised, out of which two have been discharged and one, who had fainted, is under observation at Max Hospital in Patparganj.

In Uttarakhand, one person was hospitalised but is stable and under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh. In Chhattisgarh, one person is under observation at Government Medical College at Rajnandgaon.

In the southern state of Karnataka, two people were hospitalised, out of which one is fine and under observation at District Hospital in Chitradurga, while the second case is under observation at General Hospital in the same district.

The Union Health Ministry has asserted that “no case of serious or severe adverse event following immunisation is attributable to vaccination till date.”

