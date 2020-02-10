Death row to Hajipur rape accsued, DGP congragulates cops

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Monday congratulated the Rachakonda police and its team for its efforts in ensuring conviction to the serial rape and murder accused Marri Srinivas Reddy.

The DGP appreciated for the meticulous investigation and collection of scientific evidence in ensuring death penalty in two cases and life conviction in one case.

Mahender Reddy today met Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, DCP Bhongir Narayan Reddy, Special Operations Team Additional DCP S Surender Reddy and other officials at the DGP office on Monday. The DGP also presented cash rewards to the team.