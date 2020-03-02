menu
search
2 Mar 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 46

Posted by Qayam Published: March 02, 2020, 11:04 am IST
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 46
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 46 after four bodies were brought to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Sunday evening.

“Four bodies were brought to our hospital yesterday evening. An autopsy will be conducted today,” Dr Meenakshi Bharadwaj, Medical Superintendent, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said.

The last updated death toll in the violence was 42.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, to investigate the violence.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved