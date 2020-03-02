Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 46

A+ A-

New Delhi: The death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 46 after four bodies were brought to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Sunday evening.

“Four bodies were brought to our hospital yesterday evening. An autopsy will be conducted today,” Dr Meenakshi Bharadwaj, Medical Superintendent, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said.

The last updated death toll in the violence was 42.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, to investigate the violence.